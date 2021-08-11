Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 11, 2021

Fall color trends with Sunset Paints: Those North Georgia leaves will be turning red and gold before you know it, and nature’s new colors might have you thinking about refreshing your own surroundings. But how do you craft the perfect hues for interior and exterior walls and how to you make sure you’ve got the right tools to get the job done? For some ideas, we spent the morning at Sunset Paints, a locally-owned Benjamin Moore-supported boutique paint store in Brookhaven. Owner Eric Fernandez gave us a little House Painting 101, showing off how he helps customers create the perfect paint colors and demonstrating some techniques on how to make your home look like something out of magazine spread. The Sunset Paints website features a full list of color options and online ordering for paints and tools; to check out the website, click here. The shop is located at 3432 Clairmont Road in Brookhaven, and is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Congresswoman Carolyn Bordeaux job fair: Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux is hosting a job fair on Friday, August 13 from 1-4 PM at the Gas South Convention Center (formerly Infinite Energy), Hall A. Folks can find a career in service, manufacturing, education, local government, and more. Get more information here.

Alejandro Valdivia talks MasterChef Legends on Fox: A new batch of talented home cooks face a series of challenges and elimination rounds, with one ultimately claiming the title of MasterChef and the $250,000 grand prize. Catch it Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox

"Karen" The movie is exactly what you'd expect: "KAREN" is a thriller about a racist woman who takes it as a personal mission to displace the new Black family that just moved into the neighborhood. The family won’t back down without a fight. The film releases this Friday in select theaters. Watch the trailer here.

Niecey Shaw talks Michael B Jordan's latest efforts to showcase HBCU athletes: You can listen to Niecy from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Classix 102.9

