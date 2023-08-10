Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 10, 2023

Fairburn miniature golf course scores with back-to-school event:

Struggling to get back into the "swing" of things now that the school year has begun?

Well, a new entertainment attraction in Fairburn is hosting an event this weekend that can help with the swing … and much more!

Miniature golf course Swing is hosting a "Get Your Putt Back to School Bash" this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., which the owners say is a way to celebrate their recent opening and help the surrounding community celebrate the beginning of a new school year. Plans for the bash include a ribbon-cutting with city officials, a live DJ spinning music, food trucks, and activities for kids. Oh, and did we mention 18 holes of mini-golf?

Co-owner Niki Taylor says the idea for Swing came during the pandemic when she and her family were looking for things to do south of Atlanta. Along with daily mini golf, Swing brings in local food trucks on the weekends; recent offerings include Tacos and Tequilas, Fowl Play, and Ethan’s Italian Ice.

Swing is located at 8480 Senoia Road in Fairburn and regular hours (weather permitting) are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Mini golf is $8.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages four to 12, and $7.50 for seniors and military. For more information on the business, click here.

Habitat for Humanity and HGTV designer Michel Boyd celebrate new partnership: Atlanta Habitat for Humanity transforms communities through neighborhood revitalization, education, innovative development, and partnerships. Atlanta Habitat is at an exciting moment in our mission to make homeownership possible for all families. The organization has welcomed Michel Smith Boyd as a Mission Ambassador to help raise awareness for the mission, impact, and about the communities we serve. Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with the Atlanta designer and HGTV star, announces the launch of "Curated Corner," a high-end section at its Atlanta ReStore. Curated Corner, a new shopping experience for customers, will feature high-end, gently used and sample furniture and furnishings.

James Rayford and Kolina Scialabba talks Gwinnett County Public Schools mentoring program: GCPS is relaunching its Community Based Mentoring Program. This award-winning program has been rebranded and improved. It recruits, trains and utilizes volunteers from the community to mentor boys and girls of all ages, races, and nationalities in GCPS schools.

It’s taco time at TWO urban licks: The go-to BeltLine dining spot has Thursday night plans covered until Aug. 31 with their newest summer offering, Taco and Tequila Thursdays. From 5 to 8 p.m. each week, indulge in taco and tequila-infused drink deals. Find out more here.

Lisa Washington gives back to school lunch ideas: School is back in session and things are back busy at home. Lifestyle expert Lisa Washington has some easy back to school tips to make planning smoother.