Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 10, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Fairburn mini-golf course's back-to-school event

Miniature golf course Swing is hosting a "Get Your Putt Back to School Bash" this Saturday and you're invited.

ATLANTA - Fairburn miniature golf course scores with back-to-school event:  

Struggling to get back into the "swing" of things now that the school year has begun?

Well, a new entertainment attraction in Fairburn is hosting an event this weekend that can help with the swing … and much more!

Miniature golf course Swing is hosting a "Get Your Putt Back to School Bash" this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., which the owners say is a way to celebrate their recent opening and help the surrounding community celebrate the beginning of a new school year. Plans for the bash include a ribbon-cutting with city officials, a live DJ spinning music, food trucks, and activities for kids. Oh, and did we mention 18 holes of mini-golf?

Co-owner Niki Taylor says the idea for Swing came during the pandemic when she and her family were looking for things to do south of Atlanta. Along with daily mini golf, Swing brings in local food trucks on the weekends; recent offerings include Tacos and Tequilas, Fowl Play, and Ethan’s Italian Ice.

Swing is located at 8480 Senoia Road in Fairburn and regular hours (weather permitting) are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Mini golf is $8.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages four to 12, and $7.50 for seniors and military. For more information on the business, click here.

Curated Corner supports Habitat for Humanity

If you're looking to get your hands on some affordable but high-end new and gentle used furniture and décor, Habitat for Humanity has something for you. The nonprofit is partnering with Atlanta HGTV star and design pro Michel Smith Boyd to launch a Curated Corner in its ReStore.

Habitat for Humanity and HGTV designer Michel Boyd celebrate new partnership: Atlanta Habitat for Humanity transforms communities through neighborhood revitalization, education, innovative development, and partnerships. Atlanta Habitat is at an exciting moment in our mission to make homeownership possible for all families. The organization has welcomed Michel Smith Boyd as a Mission Ambassador to help raise awareness for the mission, impact, and about the communities we serve. Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with the Atlanta designer and HGTV star, announces the launch of "Curated Corner," a high-end section at its Atlanta ReStore. Curated Corner, a new shopping experience for customers, will feature high-end, gently used and sample furniture and furnishings. 

Gwinnett County mentoring program expanding

The award-winning Community Based Mentoring Program in Gwinnett County Public Schools is getting a reboot in continuing the mission to make sure students get the support they need to succeed. Director of Academic Support James Rayford and mentor Kolina Scialabba sat down with Joanne Feldman to talk about the program.

James Rayford and Kolina Scialabba talks Gwinnett County Public Schools mentoring program: GCPS is relaunching its Community Based Mentoring Program. This award-winning program has been rebranded and improved. It recruits, trains and utilizes volunteers from the community to mentor boys and girls of all ages, races, and nationalities in GCPS schools.

TWO urban licks serves up tacos and tequila

TWO urban licks has been making diners on the Atlanta BeltLine happy for years, and the restaurant is celebrating Taco and Tequila Thursdays every week in August. General manager and sommelier Matt Bradford and executive chef Matt Marcheselli visited the Good Day kitchen to show Sharon Lawson some delicious food and cocktails.

 It’s taco time at TWO urban licks: The go-to BeltLine dining spot has Thursday night plans covered until Aug. 31 with their newest summer offering, Taco and Tequila Thursdays. From 5 to 8 p.m. each week, indulge in taco and tequila-infused drink deals. Find out more here.  

Easy and healthy school lunch ideas

If you're running out of ideas to keep your kids happy and healthy at lunch, food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington has you covered.

Lisa Washington gives back to school lunch ideas: School is back in session and things are back busy at home. Lifestyle expert Lisa Washington has some easy back to school tips to make planning smoother. 