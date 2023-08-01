Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 1, 2023

Pro Beach Volleyball in ATL: Atlanta doesn’t have a beach, but our city does have a very strong connection to the sport of beach volleyball. After all, beach volleyball was introduced as an official Olympic sport back in 1996, right here in Atlanta — so, a big event happening this weekend is as much a homecoming as it is a tournament. The Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) serves up its Gold Series 2023 with the Atlanta Open this weekend, bringing pro players to the sand at Atlantic Station for three days of aces, blocks, and digs. Event times are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday — tickets are available on the AVP website here

Gwinnett County Schools lead nurse Kim Baumann talks clinic rules and more: Gwinnett County students head back to the classroom this Wednesday. Nurse Kim Baumann lets parents know rules, signs on whether you should keep your child at home, and ways you can donate supplies.

Cubanos ATL’s is celebrating its third anniversary: Owner Ozzy Llanes is celebrating with lots of specials. For three days at just $9 each, August 1 will feature the El Miami, August 2, the El Tampa and August 3, the El Pollo Especial. August is National Sandwich Month. For more information on Cubano's click here.

54% of Parents Worry They Can’t Afford Necessary School Supplies: Though inflation has cooled slightly since a year ago, 47 percent expect to spend more this year on school supplies. 54 percent are very concerned that rising costs might prevent them from purchasing all the items their children need for school, up from 46 percent last year. Corie Wagner of savings.com has some tips. Click here for more information.

Beat Shazam contestants Gabriella Marchione and Scott Erb: "Beat Shazam" is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million. Beat Shazam airs Tuesday's at 8 p.m. on FOX.