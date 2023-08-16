Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 16, 2023

ATLANTA - Here is what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta.

Pullman Yards serves up 'spirits' of the past

Atlanta's historic Pullman Yards is undergoing a 'spirited' renaissance thanks to its latest addition: the AlcoHall.

SNAP teams up with Instacart

A benefit is now available to SNAP recipients - that offers convenience, discounts and more food options. The FOX 5 I-Team’s Dana Fowle gives an update on this new Instacart benefit for low-income budgets

Travel scams are on the rise

More people than ever are looking to travel post-pandemic, and that means more scammers are looking for victims. Financial professional Bradley Rosen from Longevity Financial joins Alyse Eady to share how to spot a scam and how to protect your money.

Documentary chronicles Michael J. Fox's life

'Still: A Michael J. Fox Move' gives a look inside the life and legacy of actor Michael J. Fox from his start in Hollywood to his battle with Parkinson's. Director David Guggenheim and editor Michael Harte talks about why they wanted to work with the legendary actor on the now-Emmy-nominated film.

Mae the dog spends time with new friends

After spending two weeks with the FOX 5 newsroom, Mae is now having some fun at the station's sales department. She's learning a lot at her new foster home.

Inexpensive metro Atlanta fun family ideas

If you're looking for some fun family experiences that won't break the budget, Hot 107.9's Su Solo has some great ideas to keep you busy.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of NE Georgia

Vernon can be a little shy at first, but he opens up quickly. His charming personality and love for water adventures makes him the perfect companion for an active family.

