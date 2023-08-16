Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 16, 2023

Here is what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta.

ALCOHOLL AT PULLMANYARDS

Good Day Atlanta is visiting the historic Pullman Yards, which is now an entertainment complex. Its newest addition is AlcoHall and is essentially a food hall dedicated to beer, wine and spirits.

INSTACART AND SNAP

Many Americans don't have easy access to healthy food. But, things might be a little easier now that SNAP benefits can be used to order delivery by Instacart, which is a service that delivers groceries and other items from a variety of retailers directly to your door. According to the USDA, more than 1.4 million received SNAP benefits in the state of Georgia in the month of May.

TRAVEL SCAMS

The "revenge travel" season is still in full gear and more Americans that ever are traveling. With the increase in travel comes an increase in scams. Financial expert >>> is giving advice on how to avoid being taken advantage of.

MICHAEL J FOX MOVIE

Good Day Atlanta speaks with the director for "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie." In the movie, Fox revisits his successful past and details his battle with Parkinson's disease. Director Davis Guggenheim and editor Michael Harte talks about the film.

MAE UPDATE

Mae is learning to become a service dog through Georgia-based, nonprofit Canine Assistants. She is being fostered by FOX 5 Atlanta. She spent her first two weeks in the newsroom and now she is spending time in the sales department.

SU SOLO

Summer break may be over for North Georgia students but that doesn't mean the fun has to end. HOT 107.9 radio host Su Solo has some things to do around Atlanta if you're looking for family-fun experiences.

PET OF THE DAY

Today's Pet of the Day is Vernon, a loveable black Lab who is eagerly waiting for his forever home.