Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 7, 2022

Celebrations planned for Braves Opening Day:

Atlanta Braves fans will pack the streets of The Battery Atlanta later this afternoon to welcome the 2021 World Series champs back to Truist Park.

It’s Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, and the Braves will take on the Cincinnati Reds at home with a 8:08 p.m. first pitch.

The team is dubbing today the start of "Champions Week," with the Braves homestand stretching through Wednesday, April 13 and encompassing games against the Reds and the Washington Nationals.

Tonight’s season opener will be preceded by a Braves Walk through The Battery Atlanta starting at 4:30 p.m., and followed by a 2021 World Series recap video, World Series pennant ceremony, and a ceremonial first pitch by Astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

Fans can also enjoy pre- and post-game entertainment throughout The Battery Atlanta, including performances and appearances by team icons including the Heavy Hitters (the team’s thunderous drumline), the ATL Breakers (with their incredible breakdance moves), and — of course — mischievous mascot Blooper!

We couldn’t wait to get the celebration started at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, so we spent the morning chatting with team officials about the special celebrations planned for Champions Week. Click the video player in this article to find out more!

