Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 7, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Braves fans celebrate start of 'Champions Week'

Fans of the Braves can catch all the excitement with a Braves Walk through The Battery Atlanta, followed by a 2021 World Series recap video, World Series pennant ceremony, and a ceremonial first pitch by Astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

ATLANTA - Celebrations planned for Braves Opening Day:

Atlanta Braves fans will pack the streets of The Battery Atlanta later this afternoon to welcome the 2021 World Series champs back to Truist Park.

It’s Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, and the Braves will take on the Cincinnati Reds at home with a 8:08 p.m. first pitch. 

The team is dubbing today the start of "Champions Week," with the Braves homestand stretching through Wednesday, April 13 and encompassing games against the Reds and the Washington Nationals. 

Tonight’s season opener will be preceded by a Braves Walk through The Battery Atlanta starting at 4:30 p.m., and followed by a 2021 World Series recap video, World Series pennant ceremony, and a ceremonial first pitch by Astronaut Shane Kimbrough. 

Fans can also enjoy pre- and post-game entertainment throughout The Battery Atlanta, including performances and appearances by team icons including the Heavy Hitters (the team’s thunderous drumline), the ATL Breakers (with their incredible breakdance moves), and — of course — mischievous mascot Blooper!

We couldn’t wait to get the celebration started at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, so we spent the morning chatting with team officials about the special celebrations planned for Champions Week. Click the video player in this article to find out more!

Dr. Ian Smith on the weight-loss power of a plant-based diet

Dr. Ian Smith wants you to think about the ratio of meats to plants in your diet. In his latest book, 'Plant Power,' Smith argues that if you flip your plate, you can change your weight.

Dr. Ian Smith joins us to talk about his new book "Plant Power: Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight": For more information on Dr. Ian Smith click here.

Skye Townsend brings lots of laughs to 'A Black Lady Sketch Show's' third season

'A Black Lady Sketch Show' returns for season three of its award-winning series on HBO Max. One of the youngest sketch actresses in the series is Skye Townsend, and she joins Good Day to talk about growing up in Black Hollywood and what fans can expect.

Skye Townsend  joins us to talk about the upcoming season 3 premiere of HBO’s "A Black Lady Sketch Show": The third season of the award-winning series premiers on Friday, April 8. For more information click here.

Dr. Taz Bhatia's tips for living healthily on World Health Day

Sticking to a diet or workout routine can be tough, but there are ways to have a healthy lifestyle. Dr. Taz Bhatia shares the little things you do to change your health in a big way.

World Health Day with Dr. Taz Bhatia: Sticking to a diet and workout routine can be tough, especially now that we're in a pandemic. Dr. Taz Bhatia joins us with tips on how to live a healthy lifestyle just in time for World Health Day.  For more information click here.

Food expert Chadwick Boyd's secrets to making the perfect roasted ham

Spring holiday gatherings are upon us and that means you need to cook up a ham that'll make all your friends and family ask for seconds. Food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd shares his secret on how to use simple ingredients to turn that roasted ham into a showstopper.

Food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd joins us live to share his secret on how to turn a roasted ham into a showstopper: For more information click here. 

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Holly Christmas can be a bit shy at first, but once she warms up to you she's very loving. She enjoys all the pets and head rubs you can give her.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information click here.