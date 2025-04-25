Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 25, 2025

ATL native and Morehouse alum coach Quincy Avery on the biggest quarterback steals of the draft and his new Hulu documentary: "The Quincy Avery Affect" is the gripping, untold story of one man’s journey from homelessness to transforming the NFL quarterback landscape. Avery, now one of the league’s most successful coaches, overcame 1,000 nights without a home to guide some of football’s brightest stars. His story is a testament to the power of faith, resilience, and believing in untapped potential. The documentary is streaming now on Hulu. Watch the trailer here.

Dana Perino has a new book for grads: Graduation season is approaching, and for most of us, we wish we knew then what we know now. So, what are the true personal and professional lessons which can have the greatest impact over a lifetime? Just in time for graduation season, Fox News Books is out with "I Wish Someone Had Told Me: The Best Advice for Building a Great Career and a Meaningful Life" by best-selling author Dana Perino. "I Wish Someone Had Told Me" is a blueprint for success in one’s life and career, offering advice on finding the right path, getting a foot in the door, and making transitions in your job while continuing to improve and learn new skills. To purchase the book, click here.

The Points Guy gives summer travel predictions and tips: With new tariffs being introduced and economic uncertainty amiss, the travel predictions for the summer are fluctuating with fewer predicted foreign travelers to the U.S., yet more Americans are prioritizing a summer trip, even if they have had to scale back on spending. Learn more about The Points Guy, here.

Pike Nurseries talks beneficial bugs and its Ladybug Weekend: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Beasy Baybie talks Second Chance Month: It's an annual national observance held in April that aims to raise awareness about the barriers faced by individuals with criminal records and promote opportunities for them to rebuild their lives after incarceration. It also highlights the importance of supporting the successful reentry of returning citizens.