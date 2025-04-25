Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 25, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  April 25, 2025 11:43am EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Quincy Avery on NFL Draft and new documentary

Morehouse graduate Coach Quincey Avery is the subject of a new Hulu documentary looking at how he went from homelessness to training some of the NFL's top quarterbacks. He sat down with Alyse Eady to talk about the film and to look at some of the highlights of the NFL Draft's first day.

ATLANTA - ATL native and Morehouse alum coach Quincy Avery on the biggest quarterback steals of the draft and his new Hulu documentary: "The Quincy Avery Affect" is the gripping, untold story of one man’s journey from homelessness to transforming the NFL quarterback landscape. Avery, now one of the league’s most successful coaches, overcame 1,000 nights without a home to guide some of football’s brightest stars. His story is a testament to the power of faith, resilience, and believing in untapped potential. The documentary is streaming now on Hulu. Watch the trailer here.

Dana Perino shares advice in new book

Fox News' Dana Perino is sharing life advice and career guidance in her new book, ''I Wish Someone Had Told Me.'' She talked with Lindsay Tuman about the insights she got from her Fox News colleagues and a lot more.

Dana Perino has a new book for grads: Graduation season is approaching, and for most of us, we wish we knew then what we know now. So, what are the true personal and professional lessons which can have the greatest impact over a lifetime? Just in time for graduation season, Fox News Books is out with "I Wish Someone Had Told Me: The Best Advice for Building a Great Career and a Meaningful Life" by best-selling author Dana Perino. "I Wish Someone Had Told Me" is a blueprint for success in one’s life and career, offering advice on finding the right path, getting a foot in the door, and making transitions in your job while continuing to improve and learn new skills. To purchase the book, click here.

Summer travel tips from The Points Guy

The summer travel season is almost upon us and many are uncertain about what their plans will be with the shifting economy. The Points Guy travel expert Clint Henderson joins Joanne Feldman with what you need to know.

The Points Guy gives summer travel predictions and tips: With new tariffs being introduced and economic uncertainty amiss, the travel predictions for the summer are fluctuating with fewer predicted foreign travelers to the U.S., yet more Americans are prioritizing a summer trip, even if they have had to scale back on spending. Learn more about The Points Guy, here.

Beneficial bugs for your garden

You may not like many six-legged bugs, but some are very good for your garden. The experts at Pike Nurseries tell us why we should welcome some of the critters.

Pike Nurseries talks beneficial bugs and its Ladybug Weekend: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.   

Beasie Baybe on the importance of 2nd chances

April is Second Chance Month, a month to raise awareness of people who have been arrested, completed their sentences, and have a new start. Radio personality Beasie Baybe has a personal experience with second chances, and she shared her story with Natalie McCann.

Beasy Baybie talks Second Chance Month: It's an annual national observance held in April that aims to raise awareness about the barriers faced by individuals with criminal records and promote opportunities for them to rebuild their lives after incarceration. It also highlights the importance of supporting the successful reentry of returning citizens. 

Meet Marmalade: Our Pet of the Day

Marmalade is a pure joy a greets everyone with full-body wiggles.

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta