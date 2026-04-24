Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 24, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for April 24, 2026:

100 Objects Exhibit at the Atlanta History Museum: If you had the tell the story of Atlanta using just 100 objects, which would you choose?

Burgers With Buck visits NFA Burger: NFA burger is bringing some of the best chefs together for a good cause. Buck tried their burger while he was there, find out if he gave it a thumb us, and learn more about the charity efforts, here.

Julien & Justen Turner talk new series Freelance: The Turner Brothers — Julien and Justen Turner are award-winning creatives with a unique ability to transform real-life experiences into rich, cinematic storytelling. They recently celebrated an incredible run at Sundance, where their indie pilot #FreeLANCE was selected in the Episodic Programming category. Now they'll be at the 50th Annual Atlanta Film Festival. To learn more about the brothers and their projects, click here.

Dr. John Woods from the University of Phoenix Career explains "job hugging": Even though the job market appears to be slowing down, a new study suggests many workers may actually be preparing for their next move. Right now, workers are staying at their current jobs. It’s a trend called "job hugging." However, that doesn’t mean people will stay forever. A new national study shows many employees are using artificial intelligence tools to build skills and prepare for their next career move. Researchers say that could lead to a new wave of job hopping once the economy improves.

Chef Herman shows us the art of grilling a steak: Chef Herman is the Executive Chef of Annette's Chop Shop in Brookhaven. He joined Joanne on the patio to show her how to grill the perfect steak. He also showed off some side dishes that you can order at the restaurant as well as the butcher box. For more information, click here.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on heat-tolerant plants: To find a location near you, click here.

SharI Nycole gives 5 life hacks for people who are in a season of "pushing through": Keep up with Shari Nycole on the Willie Moore Jr. Show weekdays from 3–7 p.m. on Praise 102.5. Check out her tips below

Being at capacity is no excuse to disregard your needs and emotions. Your capacity must include what is best for you. Don’t put the cape on and be a hero for others. Release the guilt of not being able to be all things to everyone. Focusing on yourself must be priority. Identify your peaceful place and/or activity. Accessing these things should be non-negotiable. Don’t let people rush you unnecessarily. Being overwhelmed is hard enough. Being overwhelmed and rushed can feel insufferable. Create timelines or acknowledge milestones to foster optimism.

Pet of the day: Hero Dog Rescue brings in Bellina for adoption.