Atlanta History Center celebrates 100th anniversary with new exhibition and book

The Brief "Atlanta in 100 Objects" is the latest exhibit at Atlanta History Center in Buckhead, and accompanies the release of a coffee table book of the same name. Center leaders say they spent months narrowing down the list of artifacts from their archives to 100 objects that they feel cover the stories of both the city and Atlanta History Center itself. The exhibit officially opens to the public on Saturday, April 25th, and the book is available for purchase now.



If you had to tell the story of Atlanta using just 100 objects, which would you choose?

It seems like an impossible task, but the team at Atlanta History Center has done it — and is ready to welcome visitors to explore its campus and find them all.

"Atlanta in 100 Objects" is the latest exhibit at Atlanta History Center in Buckhead, and accompanies the release of a coffee table book of the same name. Center leaders say they spent months narrowing down the list of artifacts from their archives to 100 objects that they feel cover the stories of both the city and Atlanta History Center itself. Those items are now placed throughout the museum’s campus, essentially creating a kind of "scavenger" hunt for guests eager to learn more about our fascinating city.

Now, we know you’re asking which objects made the cut — but we don’t want to give away too many spoilers! Peek at the Atlanta History Center website, however, and you’ll spot a few, including a Jimmy Carter Presidential campaign button and an Atlanta Crackers jersey from the mid-1950s. We’re also told the entire Swan House is on the list, as is the Auburn Avenue Rib Shack sign.

Atlanta History Center’s Buckhead campus is located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest, and regular hours there are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. Weekday admission is $31 for adults and $27 for youth ages 4 to 12, and weekend pricing is $35 for adults and $31 for youth. For more information on visiting, click here.

Although we’re not giving away the list of all 100 objects, we did spot quite a few during our morning visit to Atlanta History Center! Click the video player in this article to check it out.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Atlanta History Center website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



