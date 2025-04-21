Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 21, 2024

Zoo Atlanta's new African lion habitat:

What’s that sound coming from Zoo Atlanta? It’s the delighted roars of African lions Hondo, Hatari, and Azizi, beckoning guests to come visit them in their fresh new digs!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours checking out Zoo Atlanta’s African lion complex, which reopened earlier in April after an extensive six-month, $3-million renovation project. Since closing the habitat last October, crews have added around 1,500 square feet of space through which the lion brothers may roam, and relocated a pool in which the big cats can cool off. The habitat boasts three distinct viewing areas for guests, including an observation deck with seating.

Hondo, Hatari, and Azizi have been hanging out behind-the-scenes during the renovation project, but now the 11-year-old brothers are front and center where they belong. The lions were all born at Zoo Atlanta, and were recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan to remain in an all-male group, which is called a coalition (as opposed to prides, which are built around related female lions).

The African lion habitat opens just in time for the busy spring and summer months, during which Zoo Atlanta offers daily programming and special camps. The zoo also hosts some very cool behind-the-scenes experiences called Wild Encounters, allowing guests the rare chance to visit animals including elephants, lemurs, and warthogs.

Hours of operation at the zoo are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and ticket prices vary by date. For more information on visiting Zoo Atlanta (800 Cherokee Avenue Southeast), click here.

Dr. Neil Winawer gives the latest in health headlines: Last week, drug manufacturer Eli Lilly announced that their new daily pill may be as effective in lowering blood sugar and aiding weight loss in people with Type 2 diabetes as the popular injectable drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro, according to results of a clinical trial.

April B & Shenelle Simone give the latest in entertainment headlines: BET greenlights a docuseries that will follow former NFL quarterback Michael Vick. Ryan Coogler's new Michael B. Jordan-lead film "Sinners" made a splash at the box office this weekend, but he has his sights set on something new already. April B & Shenelle Simone of Flew Here, Grew Here podcast have the details.

Can't cook? No problem. You can still make an impressive and beautiful meal with the help of Chef Holly Chute: Chef Holly Chute is the executive chef of the Georgia Grown Program, and she shows us how to make Simple Strawberry Caprese Salad and a strawberry pizza.

Strawberry Caprese Salad

8 cups washed, torn Bibb or Boston lettuce

1 cup sliced strawberries

1/2 cup crumbled goat feta (cow or sheep milk feta may be substituted)

1/2 chopped toasted pecans

1/2 cup citrus vinaigrette

Place lettuce in a salad bowl. Drizzle the lettuce with the dressing and toss to coat. Season with salt & pepper. Place sliced strawberries on lettuce, then sprinkle with feta and pecans.

Citrus Dressing

1 cup Satsuma juice or any fresh orange juice

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup avocado oil or any neutral oil

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt & pepper

Whisk together Satsuma juice, mustard and vinegar. Slowly drizzle the oil into the mixture, whisking while adding. Season with salt & pepper.

Strawberry Pizza

1 roll store bought sugar cookie dough

Sugar to roll dough

2 cups sliced strawberries

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup strawberry jelly or jam

1/2 cup blueberries (optional)

1/2 cup strawberry or apple jelly, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Crust

Sprinkle a cutting board with sugar. Unwrap sugar cookie dough. Roll out or press dough into approximately a 12-inch circle. Transfer the dough to a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Use a fork to dock the dough (make fork marks on entire surface). Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until golden.

Cream Cheese Layer

Using a mixer, blend the cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla extract and strawberry jam or jelly until smooth. Set aside.

Assembly

Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly on the cookie crust, leaving half-inch border. Arrange the sliced strawberries in a decorative pattern over the cream cheese mixture. If using, place blueberries in the center of the pizza. Brush melted jelly on fruit to create a shiny glaze.