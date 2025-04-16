Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 16, 2025

Painted Park on the Atlanta Beltline:

What is Painted Park? According to the business’s website, it’s "a recreational place of assembly." But after spending the morning there on Good Day Atlanta, we have another description: just plain fun.

This morning, we spent a few hours playing games and taste-testing food and drinks at Painted Park, the latest concept from Painted Hospitality, the company founded by Justin Amick and William Stallworth back in 2014.

"We’re an Atlanta-based company that operates and creates one-of-a-kind entertainment ventures, restaurants, bars, and hospitality concepts," Amick told us last year. "We actually trademarked the term ‘compEATery’…to us, that means a place to compete, eat, drink, and be social."

Located along the Atlanta Beltline in Inman Park — in an old 1890 Atlanta Pipe and Foundry Company terminal building — Painted Park is essentially a hangout for the surrounding community. Inside the space, visitors will find a pair of bars, a dance floor and floating DJ booth, and a gaming parlor (we’re talking skeeball, darts, table shuffleboard, and more). And how’s this for cool — an underground tunnel leads to a park with a gazebo bar and firepits.

Executive Chef Thomas Collins is in charge of the Painted Park menu, which features small plates, bowls, salads, and sandwiches. Meanwhile, you’ll find signature cocktails including the Southern Devil and Goonies Never Say Die at the bar, along with beer, wine, frozen drinks, and non-alcoholic options.

Painted Park is located at 240 North Highland Avenue, Suite A, in Inman Park, and regular hours of operation are 5 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays. For more information and to check out the menus, click here.

