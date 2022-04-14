Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 14, 2022

Supercross brings "Monster" action to Atlanta Motor Speedway:

It’s only been a few weeks since NASCAR’s biggest stars finally got a chance to race on the newly re-paved and re-configured track at Atlanta Motor Speedway. But now, the athletes on four wheels are making way for the athletes on two wheels, as Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes over the Hampton venue this weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross will bring plenty of speed, noise, and flying dirt to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 16, featuring the sport’s best athletes racing on an off-road motorcycle track filled with jumps and obstacles meant for only the bravest and most skillful Supercross riders. The main event starts at 2:30 p.m. with an opening ceremony, but fans can get a jump start on the action by attending FanFest, which begins at 8 a.m. and features more than six hours of pre-show activities including photo opportunities and virtual reality racing experiences.

FanFest tickets are available now and cost $10 per person; admission to the race starts at $15 for trackside standing and is also available for purchase online by clicking here.

For more information on the 14th round of competition for Monster Energy AMA Supercross this season, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a preview of the big event at Atlanta Motor Speedway!

Maiesha McQueen returns to Atlanta from Broadway to star in "Mahalia: A Gospel Musical": Dominion Entertainment Group has announced its first production of their 10th anniversary season; "Mahalia: A Gospel Musical," lead by actress Maiesha McQueen, who was last seen on Broadway starring in the hit musical "Waitress." Ms. McQueen is an award-winning singer, actor, songwriter, and lecturer of the arts. An Atlanta native, Maiesha attended the illustrious Tri-Cities High School of the Visual and Performing Arts where she studied performance alongside some of the brightest stars in business including Kenan Thompson, Saycon Sengbloh, Sahr Ngauga, and the list goes on. For tickets click here.

Taja V. Simpson talks her role on BET'S "The Oval" and her Working Actors Academy: Taja V. Simpson is making waves as Priscilla Owens, one of the leads of the Tyler Perry and BET’s political drama "The Oval," which was just renewed for a fourth season. Simpson has quickly become one of the series most sought-after stars and one of the hardest working women in Hollywood. She also has a very successful platform The Working Actors Academy, which gives her students invaluable industry tips, strategy for breaking into the industry, one-on-one classes with Taja as well as access to a community of other actors whom she’s helped in their journey to success. For more information on her Working Actors Academy click here.

Elisabeth Omilami talks Hosea Helps Easter event: Hosea Helps Easter Blessings Celebration will take place on Sunday, April 17 with a Community Drive Through Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hosea Helps location. For more information click here.

Skye Estroff shares Pizza recommendations to carb up before Passover: Who doesn't love pizza? There are plenty of spots around Atlanta for you to try out. Foodie Skye Estroff has a list of restaurants.

Pet of the Day PAWS Atlanta: Popeye is a joyful, funny, perennially happy dog and a total flirt with everybody. Popeye would love to find a home with another dog who could be his playmate and friend. For more information on Popeye click here.