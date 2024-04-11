Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 11, 2024

Featured guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta.

Mend Coffee and Goods: It should come as no surprise that the Good Day Atlanta team would "perk up" at the news of a new coffee shop opening in town. But when we heard about Mend Coffee and Goods, it was much more than the idea of great coffee that led us to stop in and meet the owners.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a first look inside Mend Coffee and Goods, opening this month at 3655 Roswell Road Northeast in Buckhead. The coffee and retail shop is the creation of Katherine and Jay Wolf, a local couple who dreamed of opening a place where people of all abilities could work, gather, and enjoy a good cup of coffee and a pastry.

Halfway Crooks lights up April with special events: On April 13, Halway Crooks will host Electro Nite in its biergarten featuring an evening of live experimental music and electronica. On April 20, the monthly vinyl DJ series "Crafts and Crates" spins hip-hop from various eras, creating a nostalgic and vibrant atmosphere. Co-owner Shawn Cooper and chef Pam Freeman stopped by the Good Day kitchen to cook up some Lemon Pepper Wet Wings.

CultureCon on Campus at Clark Atlanta with Imani Ellis and Reesa Teesa: CultureCon On Campus is an immersive experience for students featuring interactive workshops, job fairs, networking opportunities, food trucks and more. Taking place at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse, Spelman and Morris Brown College are encouraged to attend. CultureCon on Campus will provide valuable resources, recruiting opportunities and unprecedented access to students as they navigate the creative industries.

Real estate agent Alexis Clark gives real estate trends and tips in Atlanta: Clark discusses current and upcoming trends in the real estate market, such as housing demand, interest rates, and notable shifts in buyer preferences.

Chadwick Boyd has the latest in food trends: Chadwick Boyd is featured in the "Better Homes & Gardens April 2024 Issue." He demos his Double Allium Lemon Tart.

"Person, Place or Thing" with Melissa Peterman: FOX'S game show "Person, Place or Thing" is based on the popular 20-question game and is returning for a second season.

