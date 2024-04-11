Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 11, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  April 11, 2024 1:22pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta. 

Mend Coffee and Goods opens in Buckhead

Mend Coffee and Goods is the creation of Katherine and Jay Wolf, a metro Atlanta couple who dreamed of opening a place where people of all abilities could work, gather, and enjoy a good cup of coffee and a pastry.

Mend Coffee and Goods: It should come as no surprise that the Good Day Atlanta team would "perk up" at the news of a new coffee shop opening in town. But when we heard about Mend Coffee and Goods, it was much more than the idea of great coffee that led us to stop in and meet the owners.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a first look inside Mend Coffee and Goods, opening this month at 3655 Roswell Road Northeast in Buckhead. The coffee and retail shop is the creation of Katherine and Jay Wolf, a local couple who dreamed of opening a place where people of all abilities could work, gather, and enjoy a good cup of coffee and a pastry. 

READ FULL STORY

Halfway Crooks hosts special music nights

Halfway Crooks has become a staple in Atlanta Summerhill neighborhood and it's celebrating the warmer weather with some big events. Co-owner Shawn Cooper and chef Pam Freeman stopped by the Good Day kitchen to talk with Alex Whittler about the events and whip up some lemon pepper wings.

Halfway Crooks lights up April with special events: On April 13, Halway Crooks will host Electro Nite in its biergarten featuring an evening of live experimental music and electronica. On April 20, the monthly vinyl DJ series "Crafts and Crates" spins hip-hop from various eras, creating a nostalgic and vibrant atmosphere. Co-owner Shawn Cooper and chef Pam Freeman stopped by the Good Day kitchen to cook up some Lemon Pepper Wet Wings.

CultureCon coming to Clark Atlanta

CultureCon is bringing a day of workshops, storytelling events, networking opportunities and more to the campus of Clark Atlanta on Friday. The Creative Collective and CultureCon founder Imani Ellis and Reesa Teesa sat down with Alex Whittler to talk about the big event.

CultureCon on Campus at Clark Atlanta with Imani Ellis and Reesa Teesa: CultureCon On Campus is an immersive experience for students featuring interactive workshops, job fairs, networking opportunities, food trucks and more. Taking place at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse, Spelman and Morris Brown College are encouraged to attend. CultureCon on Campus will provide valuable resources, recruiting opportunities and unprecedented access to students as they navigate the creative industries.

Do's and don'ts for potential homebuyers

Whether you are ready to take the leap and buy a home in today's real estate market is a big decision. Atlanta realtor Alexis Clark joins Joanne Feldman to share some advice and trends for those in the hunt.

Real estate agent Alexis Clark gives real estate trends and tips in Atlanta: Clark discusses current and upcoming trends in the real estate market, such as housing demand, interest rates, and notable shifts in buyer preferences. 

Chadwick Boyd's double allium lemon tart

Alliums - spring onions, scallions, green garlic, and sweet onions - are probably popping up at your local farmers market, and food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd has the perfect tart that makes use of the fresh produce.

Chadwick Boyd has the latest in food trends: Chadwick Boyd is featured in the "Better Homes & Gardens April 2024 Issue." He demos his Double Allium Lemon Tart.

Melissa Peterman talks 'Person, Place or Thing'

''Person, Place or Thing'' is back for a second season of the classic game with a comedic twist. Host Melissa Peterman leads all the fun, and she joins Sharon Lawson to talk about the show and its super fan contest that lets viewers play along from their couch.

"Person, Place or Thing" with Melissa Peterman: FOX'S game show "Person, Place or Thing" is based on the popular 20-question game and is returning for a second season.
 