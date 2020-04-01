Good Day Atlanta viewer information April 1, 2020

Running tips from Olympian Jeff Galloway: He’s known as “America’s Coach,” and his books have inspired millions to lace up their running shoes and get jogging. And now that so many people are turning to running outdoors to keep up their fitness routines while still maintaining social distance, we checked in with the legendary Jeff Galloway for some tips on how to be the best and safest runner possible.

Speaking to us via Skype, Galloway — a 1972 Olympian and winner of the first-ever Peachtree Road Race — said the key to running is to ease into it.

“A good beginning program is not to even go out for 15 minutes, but to start with five to 10 minute and then later in the day, do another five to 10 minutes. It is the continuous running that really causes problems,” Galloway says.

“The second rule is to insert walk breaks early and often. A beginner program would be only five to 10 seconds of running, followed by 60 seconds of walking. And that allows the body to adapt to running, and yet you get all of those wonderful brain circuits turned on for a better attitude, for more vitality, and for personal empowerment.”

For those using treadmills inside the home, Galloway offers the following advice: “You need to set the speed of the treadmill at a comfortable pace. The most common mistake on a treadmill is you dial something in, and then you get locked in to doing that. You can always change it up. And the key to change up, is your breathing rate. If you’re huffing and puffing, you’re exceeding your speed limit, so dial it down.”

Galloway also recommends that people working from home right now set an alarm, so that every half-hour they get out of their chair and do little jogging circles somewhere in the home. “That really helps the brain turn on,” he says.

To learn more about Jeff Galloway and the Run-Walk-Run method he made famous around the world, click over to his website here.

Workout Wednesday with Tammy Stokes from West Coast Workout: Many people are stuck at home and by now missing their gym or weekly workout classes. Every Wednesday on FOX 5 we will bring the gym to viewers in our weekly Workout Wednesday segment. This week celebrity trainer and owner of West Coast Workout, Tammy Stokes joins us for an easy workout you can try at home. For more information on Tammy Stokes or West Coast Workout or Cafe West click here. For information on today's workout see below.

Do 15-25 reps of each exercise.

1) 15-25 reps of each exercise

2) Opposite elbow knee with a squat and cross lunge

3 Lunge plie

4) 3 taps and 1 jack

5) Crescent lunge and jack

How to deal with parent stress during the COVID-19 pandemic with Angela Buttimer: During this COVID-19 pandemic many parents have been forced into wearing an unexpected hat. They're playing the role of teacher while countless students now have to home school. This has parents stressed out that their child won't make the grade. Consultant for Atlanta Center for Mindfulness and Well-Being, Angela Buttimer joins us via Skype with tips to help put parents at ease. For more information on Angela Buttimer click here.

Maria More from Magic 107.5 joins us via Skype to discuss tips for unnecessary snacking during the age of social distancing. For more information on Maria More click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Nearly 2 dozen neglected horses get second chance thanks to Bethlehem-based non-profit. For more information click on this link https://www.facebook.com/georgiaequine.rescueleague/photos/pcb.2637944716451655/2637944409785019/?type=3&theater

Georgia girl sewing masks to help others: Good Day Atlanta's Ron Gant talks to a local girl who has decided to sew make masks for healthcare workers and first responders and is even holding an online class to get other kids involved.