Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:34 PM EDT until THU 10:38 AM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
9
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:04 AM EDT until THU 3:37 AM EDT, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:34 AM EDT until TUE 10:22 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:34 AM EDT until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Golf legend honored through Cedartown museum

By
Published 
Polk County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Cedartown museum honors Georgia golf legend

The Doug Sanders Golf Museum celebrated its grand opening back in August of 2020, just a few months after the professional golfer passed away.

CEDARTOWN, Ga. - When Doug Sanders was born in Cedartown back in 1933, nobody could have predicted the colorful mark he’d leave on the sport of golf. But now, fans can look back on the late athlete’s fascinating life and career by visiting a unique museum in his own hometown.

The Doug Sanders Golf Museum celebrated its grand opening back in August of 2020, just a few months after the professional golfer passed away. The museum features a treasure trove of memorabilia collected by Sanders over the course of his career and traces his rise from Cedartown to the University of Florida to him becoming a 20-time PGA TOUR winner known as the "Peacock of the Fairways" due to his colorful style of dress.

The museum is hosting the First Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic Golf Tournament this Friday, aimed at benefitting junior golf and funding scholarships for local students.  The tournament itself will be held at Cherokee Golf and Country Club in Cedartown, with a 10 a.m. tee time. Scotty Sanders, longtime wife of Doug Sanders and a key museum patron, has traveled to Cedartown to attend the tournament.

For more information on the Doug Sanders Golf Museum (which, by the way, is owned and operated by the Morris family, of the nearby Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia), click here.  And click the video player to check out our morning exploring this new addition to Georgia’s list of memorable museums.  

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.