Golf legend honored through Cedartown museum

When Doug Sanders was born in Cedartown back in 1933, nobody could have predicted the colorful mark he’d leave on the sport of golf. But now, fans can look back on the late athlete’s fascinating life and career by visiting a unique museum in his own hometown.

The Doug Sanders Golf Museum celebrated its grand opening back in August of 2020, just a few months after the professional golfer passed away. The museum features a treasure trove of memorabilia collected by Sanders over the course of his career and traces his rise from Cedartown to the University of Florida to him becoming a 20-time PGA TOUR winner known as the "Peacock of the Fairways" due to his colorful style of dress.

The museum is hosting the First Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic Golf Tournament this Friday, aimed at benefitting junior golf and funding scholarships for local students. The tournament itself will be held at Cherokee Golf and Country Club in Cedartown, with a 10 a.m. tee time. Scotty Sanders, longtime wife of Doug Sanders and a key museum patron, has traveled to Cedartown to attend the tournament.

For more information on the Doug Sanders Golf Museum (which, by the way, is owned and operated by the Morris family, of the nearby Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia), click here. And click the video player to check out our morning exploring this new addition to Georgia’s list of memorable museums.

