Goizueta Business School expands AI research, student fellowships

The Brief Emory University’s Goizueta Business School officially launched its new Center for AI in Finance to prepare students and researchers for artificial intelligence in financial markets. The center was established in fall 2025 and is expanding research grants, student fellowships, and industry partnerships. Leaders plan to host a flagship annual conference in spring 2027 to connect academia, business, and policymakers.



Emory University’s Goizueta Business School publicly launched its Center for AI in Finance this week to advance research, student education, and industry collaboration.

What we know:

The Center for AI in Finance originally established its foundation in fall 2025 to support research and connect academic work with business leaders.

Director Tucker Balch, a former J.P. Morgan managing director, said the center is broadening its reach through expanded seminar programming, new courses, funded student fellowships and support for student organizations focused on artificial intelligence.

In its first year, the center awarded six research grants and one educational grant.

The center plans to double its seminar events this year by bringing in more than 10 academic and industry speakers, up from five in its inaugural year.

What they're saying:

"These technologies are changing not only what financial professionals do, but the skills they will need to succeed," Balch said. "We want our students to be prepared to lead in that environment — with the technical understanding, financial expertise, and judgment to use AI effectively."

John H. Harland Dean Saby Mitra emphasized the necessity of academic rigor in this changing space.

"By investing in research at the intersection of AI and finance and connecting that work with industry and our students, the center strengthens Goizueta’s ability to contribute to the conversations shaping the future of business," Mitra said.

Big picture view:

Faculty research supported by the center spans finance, analytics, operations, and marketing.

Funded projects examine topics such as portfolio allocation, financial crime, AI-enabled auditing, market simulation, synthetic data, digital twins, and the financial returns of AI technologies.

The center's advisory board features executives from financial firms including JPMorganChase, BlackRock, and U.S. Bank.

What's next:

The center is building toward a flagship annual conference scheduled for spring 2027.

The event aims to bring together researchers, students, business executives, and policymakers to discuss how artificial intelligence is reshaping business decisions and financial institutions.

What we don't know:

Goizueta Business School officials have not disclosed the specific financial amounts attached to the individual research grants awarded by the center.

The full list of participating student fellowship recipients for the upcoming academic term has also not yet been released.