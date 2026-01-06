GoFundMe established for family of slain Gwinnett Co. Uber driver

article

New details are emerging about the New Year’s Day killing of a Gwinnett County Uber driver as investigators continue to work the case and the victim’s family seeks support.

What we know:

Police say Cesar Tejada, 58, was found shot to death in the roadway along Groveland Parkway in Lawrenceville. Investigators with the Gwinnett County Police Department say Tejada was carjacked, and his SUV was later recovered in Lilburn. A 15-year-old suspect, identified as Christian Simmons, was arrested there and is being charged as an adult.

A GoFundMe page organized by Tejada’s wife describes him as a loving husband and father. The fundraiser is raising money to help support his wife and two children and has already brought in more than $20,000 as of early Tuesday morning. The page also says Tejada will be laid to rest Jan. 23.