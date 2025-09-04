Goddard School helps set world record for reading livestream

The Brief Goddard School of Suwanee joined Guinness World Record livestream. Steve Burns read to more than 6,500 classrooms worldwide. Event promoted literacy and early childhood development.



The Goddard School of Suwanee helped set a Guinness World Record for "most viewers for a reading livestream on YouTube."

What we know:

More than 650 Goddard schools across the country joined the effort during National Literacy Month to promote early reading.

"Blue’s Clues" host Steve Burns read Curious Blueberry the Carousel Horse to more than 6,500 classrooms worldwide via the school’s YouTube channel.

Burns closed the story with a message encouraging children to keep asking questions.

School leaders said the record-setting event highlights the critical role early literacy plays in developing cognitive, social, emotional, and academic skills.