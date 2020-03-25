Global brands change advertising to encourage social distancing in response to COVID-19



As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to redefine how Americans purchase food and goods, many recognizable brands are reimagining their advertising campaigns and tactics.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s was one of the first globally-recognized franchises that took its iconic golden arches logo back to the drawing board in the wake of COVID-19. Last week, McDonald’s Brazil unveiled an image where the golden arches had been split in two in an act of solidarity with those who are practicing social distancing measures.

Much of the feedback for the separated arches campaign, however, was negative, with several Twitter users criticizing the McDonald’s campaign for simply trying to win advertising awards. The image is not currently available on the social media pages for McDonald’s Brazil.

The fast food chain unveiled a new typography video campaign this week for it’s U.S. restaurants, emphasizing that its drive-thru and delivery options.

Nike

Rather than retrofitting their trademark swoosh logo, Nike unveiled a message that seemed to reference COVID-19 social distancing and self-isolation measures.

On March 21, Nike shared an image on its social media platforms with a caption that read, “If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world.”

Coca-Cola

The Twitter feed for Coca-Cola Great Britain shared a video thanking different individuals and professionals who are lending their efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, from doctors and paramedics to those who are staying at home.

Stacked together, the titles of the different professionals end up taking the form of a Coca-Cola bottle.

Many other brands and notable companies have not necessarily altered their advertising campaigns but more have used digital media as a means of informing their audiences about store closures and altered hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



