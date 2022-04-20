2 men arrested for kidnapping woman, stuffing her in trunk at DeKalb County gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two men were arrested after police said they kidnapped a woman from a DeKalb County gas station a month ago.
Quentin Williams, 21, of Atlanta, and Rodrequicge Allen, 19, of Covington, were both booked into the DeKalb County on kidnapping charges.
Investigators said the pair approached a woman at the Exxon gas station on Glenwood Road on March 20 and made advances. When she declined, the men abducted her, putting her in the truck of a car, investigators said.
She was later released along Wesley Chapel Road.
Both men were arrested at a home in the 4600 block of River Road.
Williams and Allen remained in jail without bond.