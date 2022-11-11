Expand / Collapse search
17-year-old girl killed, man injured in DeKalb County double shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:54AM
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A double shooting in DeKalb County has left a teenage girl dead and an adult man hospitalized.

Just before midnight, DeKalb County police say they were called to a Valero gas station on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road in Decatur, Georgia.

At the scene, investigators found a 17-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man who had both been shot at least once.

Police believe the shooting happened at another unknown location and the two victims fled from the scene together to the gas station.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators have not released the identity of either victim or determined what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting that could help investigators, call the DeKalb County Police Department. 