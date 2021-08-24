GBI: 3 suspects arrested in murder of elderly Georgia man

article

Authorities have arrested three suspects in the murder of an elderly man found shot to death in his Glennville, Georgia home earlier this year.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say 88-year-old Bobby Carlton Kicklighter was killed in his home on Pinewood Lane in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 30.

After months of investigation, the GBI says they obtained arrest warrants at the end of July for three suspects in the murder investigation.

The first suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Reginald Sumlin of Newton, Georgia was already in custody in Clayton County on unrelated charges. He has been charged with murder, first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit a felony (murder), tampering with evidence, being a party to a crime, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, false statements or writings, elder abuse, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Aerial De Shay Murphy of Vidalia, Georgia in Detroit. They have now been extradited back to Georgia and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony (murder), tampering with evidence, party to a crime, hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal, and false statements and writings.

Keisha Janae Jones, 34, of Ludowici, Georgia was arrested by deputies with the Long County Sheriff's Office and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony (murder), tampering with evidence, and party to a crime.

Officials say the case is still active and they anticipate more arrests in the investigation.

