Alicia Navarro: Arizona girl found safe in Montana after disappearing in 2019, PD says

Glendale Police Department says a girl that went missing in 2019 has been found safe out of state after years of searching.

During a news conference on July 26, Glendale Police spokesperson Jose Santiago announced Alicia Navarro was found safe in Montana.

This comes after the department received thousands of leads in this case.

Navarro, who was described as a high-functioning autistic teen left her home in the middle of the night over three years ago on Sept. 15. She was 14 at the time of her disappearance.

MORE: FBI officially joins case of missing Glendale teen

According to police, Navarro was reportedly found in a Montana town that is located close to the U.S.-Canadian border.

"We are happy, and at the same time, we are hopeful we will be able to supply this family with a little more closure," Santiago said.

Loved ones say she's a high-functioning girl with autism who did something her mother calls out of her character. Her mom remained relentless in her search for her daughter as years came and went.

She is now 18 years old.

Glendale Police say she showed up at a local police station in Montana. They didn’t say which town, but said it’s 40 miles south of the Canadian border – a very small town.

Glendale PD provided videos and a photo of Alicia when she came into the department.

In the videos, she said "No, no one hurt me," when she was asked by police if she was hurt in any way.

She also thanked the police for helping her.

Alicia Navarro

They say she was "happy" and "healthy" and is ready to move on with her life.

Glendale Police and the FBI are in Montana investigating further.

She is not being held anywhere, she can come and go as she pleases as she’s still in Montana, police said.

Police said Alicia is asking for privacy at this time.

Alicia's mom Jessica Nunez posted an emotional video on Facebook about the news.

"I do feel that I owe this video to the community and to God. First of all, I want to give glory to God for answering prayers and for this miracle. For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example. Miracles do exist. Never lose hope and always fight. My daughter Alicia Navarro was missing since September 15, 2019. She has been found safe," she said.

She says she doesn't know the details about her disappearance, but confirms she's safe.

"This is recent news for me. It was an hour before it was posted on social media and the news. I don't have details, but the important thing is that she is alive," Nunez said.

Police said in the news conference, however, that she had an emotional reunification with her daughter.

Full press July 26 conference:

Background on the case

When we spoke to Jessica, her mother, before the two-year mark of her daughter's disappearance, she held onto hope that one day she would be reunited with her child.

That day has come.

Trent Steele is a private investigator who worked on Alicia's case. He's the president of the Anti-Predator Project, a non-profit agency helping families with cases centered around missing people and human trafficking.

Steele previously said Alicia's case was not cold at all. His team dedicated up to 50 hours a week on it and has received hundreds of tips.

"I mean, we've had tips come all the way from Los Angeles to New York with alleged sightings, even out here in Florida where I'm at," he said in 2022. "None of them have panned out."

Police didn't detail the circumstances of Alicia's disappearance.

A note signed by Alicia

Before her disappearance in 2019, the teen stayed home often, was into anime and played video games online. She's described as smart and introverted but had met people through social media.

She left, but not before leaving a note for her mother.

It read, "I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I'm sorry." Signed – Alicia.

Nunez noticed the back door was open. She then found a stack of chairs against the block wall in her yard.

"Seems like she jumped this part of the wall and shoe prints went straight over there," Nunez said in a previous interview with FOX 10.

When Navarro left home, she had her Macbook and cell phone on her. Since that day, there was no digital trace at all.