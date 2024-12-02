GivingTuesday: FOX 5 Atlanta's guide to giving back this holiday season

'Tis the season for giving! This year, FOX 5 Atlanta has partnered with a number of organizations whose mission it is to help, educate and improve the lives of those in need.

It's all in the spirit of GivingTuesday.

What is GivingTuesday?

GivingTuesday is a global movement of philanthropy and generosity that was created in 2012. The idea is to dedicate a day to encouraging people to give back. It falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

GivingTuesday was started by the 92nd Street Y in New York City and the United Nations Foundation as a response to commercialization and consumerism that typically follow Thanksgiving.

Since it was created, GivingTuesday has grown into a worldwide campaign that inspires millions to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

GivingTuesday: How to participate

There are plenty of organizations you can donate to or volunteer with to give back this holiday season. FOX 5 Atlanta has partnered with the following organizations in need of help:

Children can also participate in GivingTuesday by performing random acts of kindness, like holding the door open for someone, offering to help around the house or writing a kind note for someone.