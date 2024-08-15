Mother of murdered Georgia student planning to sue Columbus State

The mother of a Columbus State University student killed in an apparent murder-suicide has announced her plans to use the university over her death.

On the morning of Aug. 18, 2023, police found 21-year-old Gisele Lara dead in a car near the university's campus, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported. The body of 25-year-old Nathaniel Janik was discovered on the ground near the vehicle.

Rebeca Lara, Gisele's mother, has retained Salt Lake City-based law firm Parker & McConkie to file a $25 million lawsuit, the firm said in a press release.

According to the attorneys, the Columbus State University senior biology student had been the victim of sexual assault, harassment and stalking by another student in her department, and had asked professors and other university officials for help.

Gisele Lara (Parker & McConkie)

The firm claims that the professor "intentionally or inadvertently" notified Janik of Lara's report, which led to her death.

"While the full evidence has not yet been made public, when it is released, it will clearly show that if CSU employees had been properly trained and followed the law, Gisele would still be alive today. Failure to follow the law can have deadly consequences, as it did in this case." Attorney Brian C. Stewart said in a statement. "For years, the CSU and other University System of Georgia institutions have suffered from lack of leadership and dangerous mismanagement leading to chronic problems in its response to and protection of victims of sexual harassment and threats of violence on its campuses. This is a systemic failure, plain and simple."

Rebecca Lara said that she hoped that her daughter's story would "shine a spotlight" on the need for more safety measures on college campuses.

"CSU failed Gisele. My beautiful daughter deserved safety measures and protection," Rebecca Lara said. "I am utterly heartbroken, but I am committed to seeking justice for Gisele and ensuring that such tragedies do not befall other families.

Along with CSU, the lawsuit also names the Georgia Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, and the State of Georgia as defendants.

In a statement to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, a spokesperson for CSU said that the university continues to mourn Lara's death.

"While the university does not comment on pending litigation, we continue to mourn the loss of Gisele Lara and respect the grief of Gisele’s family," the university said.