Girlfriend of missing Chicago trainer speaks out about inconsistent info: 'he does not ever get in the water'

It has been more than 24 hours since a popular Chicago trainer went missing in Lake Michigan, but his family is still holding out hope.

The man, identified by loved ones as 38-year-old Bryan Jackson, has been described as a pillar in his community and is a Master Trainer for the Jordan and Nike brands.

Jackson, affectionately known as "B-Jack," has trained thousands of athletes including his cousin Steve Taylor Jr., who plays professional basketball internationally.

"He touched a lot of people, I’m delusional, I haven’t been to sleep," said Taylor.

The Coast Guard is in charge of search efforts, however, his family said they have not seen any crews since they arrived at the beach Wednesday morning.

Close to 50 friends and supporters are demanding a more aggressive search in hopes of his safe return.

Jackson jumped off a boat nearly a mile offshore from 31st Avenue Beach with a woman. The woman returned, however, Jackson did not.

Jackson's girlfriend says she has received inconsistent information about this case.

"We've been told by the detective and by another individual who was on that boat with Bryan that he jumped off the boat to go for a swim. But anyone that knows Bryan knows that he does not ever get in the water, It's not his character. It could be 105 degrees and I could ask him if we could get on a jet ski, and he would not want to get in the water," said girlfriend Sarah Virani.

The Coast Guard said it has suspended search efforts and that there is no update on this case.