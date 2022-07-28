Georgia girl killed by falling tree while camping in Tennessee park

article

A Georgia family's camping trip in the Great Smokey Mountains ended in tragedy when a tree fell on their tent while they were sleeping, park officials say.

Officials identified the victim only as a 7-year-old girl. Her father and two siblings were not injured, the park said.

According to reports, first responders were called to the Elkmont Campground around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It was there that we found the tree, which is described being a red maple that is approximately 2 feet in diameter.

Rangers have closed the campsite and those immediately near it at this time, though Elkmont Campground remains open.

The campground, which is located 8 miles from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is described by recreation.gov as "the largest and busiest campground in Great Smoky Mountains National Park."

According to WATE, the deadly accident is the second child killed by falling trees in the Smokies in 2022. In January, a 7-year-old girl was killed by a tree when it crashed into the rental cabin she was sleeping in.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.