Gilmer County man arrested for girlfriend's murder, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gilmer County man with murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend.

Officials say on the morning of Oct. 12, Gilmer County Emergency Medical Services and deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 11800 block of Tails Creek Road.

At the scene, first responders found the patient, identified as 29-year-old Ashley Peterson, and rushed her to the Emergency Room at Piedmont Mountainside Medical Center in Ellijay, Georgia, where she died.

The first responders requested detectives begin an investigation into Peterson's injuries. The detectives then called in the GBI to help with the investigation.

During their investigation, officials say they learned that Peterson had been in a "physical altercation" with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Kyle Tatum.

GBI agents charged Tatum with murder.

He is currently being held in the Gilmer County Adult Detention Center.