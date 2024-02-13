Atlanta man celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

article

An Atlanta man celebrated a major milestone with friends and family over the weekend - his 100th birthday.

Gilbert "Gib" Armstrong shared a party filled with laughs and memories with his loved ones at his home at Dunwoody Place Senior Living on Saturday.

The centenarian, who is nicknamed "Papa" by the senior living center's employees, is said to be known for his sweetness and his reputation as everyone's friend.

Armstrong retired three times before officially stopping work and was married for 72 years before the love of his life passed in 2020.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Dunwoody Place Senior Living)

A man of many talents, officials say Armstrong is a skilled artist and painter who loves getting his hands dirty in the garden.

"Mr. Armstrong's journey inspires us all, reinforcing our commitment to fostering a supportive environment where every resident can thrive and create lasting memories," Sonya Downes, the executive director at Dunwoody Place, told FOX 5.

From all of us here at FOX 5 Atlanta, happy birthday, Mr. Armstrong!



