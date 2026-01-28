'Warming up' with Midtown’s Drenched Cycle Studio

The Brief Kellie James is the founder of Drenched Cycle Studio, a boutique indoor cycling studio in Midtown. James says she discovered spinning following the COVID-19 pandemic, and was hooked by the great music played during class and the fast results of the workouts. James says she’s especially focused on creating a sense of community — something she says helps members maintain consistency in their fitness journeys.



Not sold on spinning? Kellie James knows exactly how you feel.

"I actually found spinning right after COVID," said James on a recent episode of "Portia." "I had packed on about 15 pounds…and a co-worker of mine was like, ‘Hey, you want to try spin?’ And I, just like about 90 percent of all people, was like, ‘Absolutely not!’"

Fast-forward (or, pedal really quickly!) to 2026, and James is helping others reach their fitness goals for the new year as owner of Drenched Cycle Studio.

James describes Drenched as a boutique indoor cycling studio, and says her goal for the studio is to be an inclusive, welcoming space that’s accessible to people at all fitness levels. The business owner says once she actually tried spinning, she fell in love with two key aspects: the music and the results.

"I felt like I was dancing," James told host Portia Bruner. "So, that was the first thing that hooked me. And the second thing that hooked me was the weight loss and how fast I was able to drop the weight."

At Drenched, James says she’s especially focused on creating a sense of community — something she says helps members maintain consistency in their fitness journeys.

Drenched is located at 724 Monroe Drive Northeast — for more information on the schedule and pricing click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning burning calories (and having a blast!) at Drenched.

