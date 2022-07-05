Get paid to binge-watch reality TV shows about love

article

If you love love and love watching people falling in love (or not) on TV, Shane Co., the jewelry company, has the perfect contest for you.

"What better way to spend a Friday night than at home in your PJs with a glass of wine and a bowl of popcorn, binge-watching a reality TV show? And guess what? You can get paid for it!" the contest website reads.

Shane Co. is offering one lucky winner $1,000 to binge-watch reality TV shows about love.

The chosen participant will be tasked with watching one entire season each of any three of the following shows:

The Bachelorette

Love Island

The Ultimatum

Love on the Spectrum

Married at First Sight

After each completed season, the participant will have to answer questions that Shane Co. will provide.

In addition to the $1,000, the jewelry company will provide a $25 gift card to Amazon so the chosen candidate can purchase and watch the shows in the list above.

Bingeworthy reality TV

While these shows aren’t part of the contest, you’ll be compensated with hours of entertainment — and it’s all streaming free on Tubi.

How to enter the Shane Co. contest

Applicants have until July 18, 2022, to apply and must be at least 18 years or older.

The winner will be announced on Aug. 1, 2022.

Click here to apply — and happy bingeing.

