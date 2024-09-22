Get Out the Vote event held Saturday at Underground Atlanta

With the election just 43 days away, several local groups are ramping up their efforts to encourage voter participation.

Yesterday, a "Get Out the Vote" event was held at Underground Atlanta, where the president of the Georgia NAACP, along with other community leaders, participated in a panel discussion about the significance of voting within the Black community.

Attendees emphasized the importance of every eligible voter casting their ballot, highlighting the impact of policies on everyday life.

"Everything that happens in policy," one speaker noted. "From the name of your street, to how often your trash is picked up, to whether you can afford college — it's all driven by policy. To ensure we get good policies that benefit young people, we need to elect politicians who will advocate for those changes."

The event also featured information about how and where to vote, aiming to equip voters with the tools they need to participate in the upcoming election.