Get a McDonald’s Egg McMuffin at its original price on Thursday: 63 cents

In honor of the McDonald’s Egg McMuffin’s 50th anniversary, the fast-food chain is offering the iconic breakfast sandwich to customers for its original price: 63 cents.

Consumers will have to download the McDonald’s app in order to take advantage of the promotion happening Nov. 18.

"$0.63 egg mcmuffins this thurs only on the app. how are you celebrating?" the company wrote in a Tweet on Tuesday.

To celebrate the creation of one of the franchise’s most-beloved breakfast items, McDonald’s has also unveiled several "fan hacks" on its website to allow customers to customize their order.

Some examples include ditching the muffins for two hash browns or adding tomato and bacon along with a little grape jelly for something sweet and savory.

The Egg McMuffin was first seen on a McDonald’s menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, when franchise owner Herb Peterson decided the menu needed an unforgettable breakfast item.

At first, Peterson attempted to add a version of Eggs Benedict to the menu, but found that packaging Hollandaise sauce was not practical.

"The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald's menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since," Molly McKenna, McDonald's senior director of brand communications, said in a news release. "It's been fun to see all the ways they've made it their own—whether it's adding some heat with salsa or sweetness with jam or combining it with the Sausage McMuffin, they're always innovating. I personally love to add a little heat to my Egg McMuffin."

The 63-cent Egg McMuffin will only be available at that price during company breakfast hours (6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.) on Thursday, Nov. 18.



