Actor Gerard Butler surprises Georgia police department with visit

A small Georgia police department got a big surprise when a Hollywood star stopped by to visit.

The Rincon Police Department posted photos on social media of actor Gerard Butler posing with officers in front of its headquarters in Effingham County west of Savannah.

The agency said in a Facebook post Tuesday: "What a class act!"

News outlets report Butler was in southeast Georgia filming a movie titled "Chase." He’s best known for roles in the graphic novel adaptation "300" and the "Fallen" franchise.

Film productions are making a comeback in Georgia following a yearlong hiatus forced by the coronavirus. Recent projects filming in the Savannah area include Devotion" starring Glen Powell and Joe Jonas and Tyler Perry’s "A Jazzman’s Blues."

