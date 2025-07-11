Georgia’s Trilith Studios helps 'Superman' soar

The Brief Georgia's Trilith Studios was the "home base" for the latest big-budget version of "Superman" for several months last year. The new film version stars David Corenswet as the legendary "Man of Steel," based on the iconic DC Comics series. Trilith Studios CEO Frank Patterson says, "The team used our largest soundstages, they used our most advanced technology, they used literally every single creative person and team member on the lot."



Actor David Corenswet ties on the Man of Steel’s iconic red cape in the latest big-budget film version of "Superman" — and co-starring in the role of the superhero’s surroundings is Georgia’s own Trilith Studios.

The James Gunn-directed "Superman" — based, of course, on the legendary DC Comics character — took over the massive Fayetteville movie studio for several months last year. And when we say "took over"…we mean it.

"The team used our largest soundstages, they used our most advanced technology, they used literally every single creative person and team member on the lot," says Trilith Studios CEO Frank Patterson.

That includes The Lux Stage at Trilith Studios, which studio leaders tout as "one of the world's most advanced virtual production facilities." The 18,000-square-foot stage features an 80’ by 90’ by 30’ virtual production volume with an LED ceiling, allowing filmmakers to create photorealistic surroundings rather than having actors standing in front of a green screen.

Along with elevating the blue-and-red-clad superhero, Patterson says hosting a production like "Superman" elevates the entire state.

"It's a huge impact in a number of ways. Of course, it creates jobs — an opportunity for Georgians to work — and that's what's important about the industry in Georgia," says Patterson. "It also creates an opportunity for all of us Georgians to take part in a mythical, big story like this."

"Superman" opens in theaters on Friday, July 11 from DC Studios; the film also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.