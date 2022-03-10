Georgia’s top courts place time capsule in judicial building

article

Judges from Georgia’s top courts have placed a time capsule behind a commemorative plaque in the state’s judicial building.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice David Nahmias and Court of Appeals Vice Chief Judge Amanda Mercier put the box in its place near the front entrance of the Nathan Deal Judicial Center on Thursday afternoon, according to a Supreme Court news release.

Nahmias said the placement of the time capsule — a metal box filled with items from the two courts — commemorates the completion of the building’s construction. Ground was broken for the building, named after former Gov. Nathan Deal, in August 2017 and it was dedicated in February 2020.

"We have put in face masks, hand sanitizer, and Zoom photos to remind our successors of the challenges presented by COVID-19 and how our judiciary overcame the many, many consequences," Mercier said in the release. "But we’ve also included sentimental tokens, like challenge coins and gavel pencils, all of which represent our traditions and unwavering commitment to the rule of law."

Nahmias also included a letter to a future chief justice.

"I pray that, despite the passage of a century or more, you still feel blessed to be Georgians and Americans, that your lives still benefit from the tremendous opportunities offered here, and that your fellow citizens understand the important place the highest court in their State holds in its life and spirit," he wrote.

