Georgia's senators release statements after Senate acquits Trump in US Capitol riot

Georgia’s Democratic senators have released statements after the Senate failed to convict former president Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement released Saturday night, Sen. Raphael Warnock wrote:

"If Donald Trump’s actions were not impeachable, then nothing is. My vote today reflects that deeply-held conviction.

"We witnessed firsthand a vile attempt to disenfranchise millions of voters, and an egregious interruption of the peaceful transfer of power by the President of the United States. Accountability is critical to our nation moving forward and addressing the challenges so many families and communities face. And as a voice for the people of Georgia in the Senate, I take seriously my duty to defend our Constitution and uphold the values of our democracy.

"My colleagues who voted ‘not guilty’ had an opportunity and a moral obligation to choose principle over politics—and sadly, they chose politics in a trial where the human consequences could hardly be more tragic and the stakes could not be higher. The people—including those who bravely served and defended the Capitol—have been done a grave disservice. But somehow we must begin to turn the page, and continue the people’s work."

In a tweet, Sen. Jon Ossoff wrote:

"Trump attempted to seize the Presidency despite electoral defeat.

"He intimidated election officials, provoked a violent assault on the Capitol, and left Congress and the Vice President to the mob.

"His disgrace is total and his apologists in Congress are marked by history."

Barely a month since the deadly Jan. 6 riot that stunned the world, the Senate convened for a rare weekend session to deliver its verdict, voting while armed National Guard troops continued to stand their posts outside the iconic building.

The quick trial, the nation’s first of a former president, showed in raw and emotional detail how perilously close the invaders had come to destroying the nation's deep tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power after Trump had refused to concede the election. Rallying outside the White House, he unleashed a mob of supporters to "fight like hell" for him at the Capitol just as Congress was certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. As hundreds stormed the building, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody combat with police, lawmakers fled for their lives. Five people died.

The verdict, on a vote of 57-43, is all but certain to influence not only the former president's political future but that of the senators sworn to deliver impartial justice as jurors. Seven Republicans joined all Democrats to convict, but it was far from the two-third threshold required.

Trump, unrepentant, welcomed his second impeachment acquittal and said his movement "has only just begun." He slammed the trial as "yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country."

Though he was acquitted of the sole charge of incitement of insurrection, it was easily the largest number of senators to ever vote to find a president of their own party guilty of an impeachment count of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Voting to find Trump guilty were GOP Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania.

