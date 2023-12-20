Georgia's groundbreaking donation tax credit program transforms lives for former foster youth

Foster kids often face unique challenges when they age out of the system.

College is out of reach for many who lack family support.

A new donation tax-credit program in Georgia is helping those young adults realize their dreams.

James McMillan will start classes at Chattahoochee Technical College's Acworth campus next year.

The 20-year-old is pursuing a career in the automotive industry.

"It's been a dream of mine since I was a young kid," McMillan told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "I have a passion, an interest, a love for cars."

McMillan is among the first group of former foster kids to receive financial assistance while they pursue a post-secondary degree through a new donation credit program.

The program provides tax breaks for Georgians who donate to qualified foster child support organizations.

The Georgia Legislature passed the bill last year.

The organization Fostering Success Act helps those who qualify apply for the tax credit program.

Executive Director Heidi Carr said the need is great.

"This tax credit, the funds, go straight to the youth," Carr said. "We are able to help them turn their lives around, give them a future, give them hope and a way to be independent, and kind of change the cycle so we aren't winding up with addictions, pregnancies, that type of thing."

Carr has spent the first year educating the public and those eligible about the program, a win-win for Georgia taxpayers and foster kids.

"We all pay Georgia taxes and the great thing about this is that you are able to say this is specifically where I want my money spent, so it's not going to the state's general fund. It's going to the fostering success act for kids aging out of foster care," Carr explained.