Georgia's Club Car, Garia deliver 2 golf carts to Pope Leo XIV in Rome

The Brief Georgia-based Club Car, through its Danish subsidiary Garia, has delivered two custom electric vehicles to Vatican City for Pope Leo XIV. The zero-emissions carts are designed for maximum efficiency, security, and portability—capable of being flown internationally without disassembly. Club Car officials say they are honored to contribute to the Pope’s mobility and his security team’s international travel needs.



A Georgia-based golf cart manufacturer is gaining international attention after designing and delivering two custom electric vehicles to Vatican City for Pope Leo XIV.

What we know:

The zero-emissions vehicles were developed by Garia, a Danish subsidiary of Club Car, which is headquartered in Augusta. Club Car acquired Garia in 2022 and collaborated on the design to meet the specific needs of the Pope and his security team.

The vehicles are built for efficiency, agility, and security, and will be used to assist the Pope during international visits. One of the key features is their portability—they can be loaded onto long-haul flights without needing to be dismantled.

What they're saying:

Company officials called the delivery a proud milestone and said they are "deeply honored" to contribute to the Vatican’s transportation efforts.