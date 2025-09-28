Georgia’s 33-game home win streak snapped in loss to Alabama

The Brief The University of Georgia Bulldogs lost at home for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, falling 24-21 to Alabama. The defeat ended Georgia’s 33-game home win streak and dropped the Bulldogs from No. 5 to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Georgia will remain at home next Saturday, hosting Kentucky at noon in Athens.



What we know:

The defeat ended Georgia’s 33-game home win streak and dropped the Bulldogs from No. 5 to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Kadyn Proctor #74 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, in his second season with the Crimson Tide, had faced criticism after the team’s season-opening loss to Florida State. But Saturday’s victory in Athens could give him breathing room as Alabama looks to rebound.

What's next:

Georgia will remain at home next Saturday, hosting Kentucky at noon in Athens.