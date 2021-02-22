Georgians fill truck with bottled water to send to Texas

Millions of Texans remain under a boil water advisory after an unprecedented winter storm hit the state last week.

Georgian are coming to their aid. Some Henry County residents are gathering supplies to send to the Lone Star State.

The American Legion Post 516 in McDonough teamed up with the Henry County Police Department to lead the effort.

A 54-foot tall trailer filled with water bottles will soon make its way to Texas.

The collection site is one of many relief efforts throughout metro Atlanta.

The truck is expected to leave for Texas on Wednesday.

