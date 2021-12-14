Georgians concerned over fake COVID vaccine cards for sale online

As the debate over COVID-19 vaccine mandates continues, reports of fake vaccination cards have surfaced.

Concerned viewers reached out to FOX 5 about counterfeit vaccination cards for sale on online marketplaces.

One viewer told FOX 5 that he uses the website Craigslist to collect used guitars and pinball machines and says he was shocked to find ads for vaccination cards during one of his recent searches.

A quick search on Atlanta's Craigslist site for "COVID card" shows a few different ads, with most including random words like "cat card" or "yarn bails." Some listings were from as recently as Sunday, All were reported, but they were still visible despite the website's clear attempts to remove these kinds of advertisements.

The caller who sent FOX 5 a listing says he was frustrated by it, to say the least.

"I'm ticked off. I've been vaxxed. My wife has too," Tony Marasano said.

A representative for Georgia's Department of Public Health says the concern and frustration is valid.

"The State Attorney General’s office investigates these types of issues," a spokesperson said. "We are aware they are happening, not just in Georgia, but everywhere."

Earlier this year, several attorneys general, including Georgia's Chris Carr, penned a letter calling on eBay, Twitter, and Shopify to prevent people from selling fraudulent vaccination cards.

Local police say producing the cards could result in criminal charges. The use and forgery of government seals like the ones on the CDC vaccination card could lead to violations ranging from a fine of up to $5,000 or up to 5 years imprisonment.

If you spot a similar ad, flag and report it.

Security experts also say you should not post a photo of your legitimate card on social media. That makes it easy for scammers to steal your ID.

