Georgia World War II veteran dies at 102

Cleveland Tucker, a Georgia World War II veteran who was honored by the Atlanta City Council, has died at the age of 102.

The family of the veteran confirmed with FOX 5 that he passed away Saturday morning.

Tucker was born May 6, 1919 in Gabbageville, Georgia as the seventh of 14 children.

FOX 5 profiled Tucker when he celebrated his 100th birthday in 2019, and he told the audience about his time serving as a cook during World War II.

"Most friends I had were in the Army, I made friends as I was there. And by me handling food, I had quite a few," Tucker said.

According to Tucker, he was working at a drug store on Ponce De Leon when he was drafted into the army.

Cleveland Tucker during World War II.

One of his more clear memories of the military was witnessing a building get bombed, and the ship he was on being torpedoed.

"They bombed our building we was in. Tore that building up. We just happened to be lucky," he said. "Wasn't nobody in the building worth nothing."

Tucker also told FOX 5 he proudly marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and visited the civil rights legend's home and church on several occasions.

He says over the decades he witnessed changes in the country that warmed his heart.

"It makes me feel good. It makes me feel good," he said.

According to Tucker, the secret to his longevity was that "the good Lord just blessed me."

Funeral arrangements for the veteran have not been announced.

