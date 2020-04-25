Georgia woman collecting thank you letters to healthcare workers

A Sandy Springs woman is making it possible for people to show their gratitude to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Laura Steele is collecting handwritten thank you notes for healthcare workers in Atlanta.

"The mail that we get is junk mail. You don't get letters very often, so it does mean something extra special in this digital world that we're living in for sure," Steele says.

Steele is a meeting planner and, since all her work and events have been cancelled for the forseeable future, she decided to put her logistical skills to work to do a little good for the community.

"It's been really, really neat to go out to my box every day and see a bunch of notes that neighbors have written," she says.

Steele says it's a safe, fun way for individuals and families to show their appreciation for those in harm's way.

"A little reminder that the community's behind you, supporting you and really appreciate what you're doing to keep us healthy and safe," she said.

So far, Steele has collected nearly 150 cards, letters, and drawings for the staff at Northside Hospital and Emory St. Joseph's Hospital.

Now, her grassroots campaign has gone digital with a website to hopefully inspire more people to pick up a pen and connect with other healthcare partners willing to deliver the messages.

She hopes to collect a few hundred notes by the end of the month, but there's never a bad time to tell someone you're grateful.

"If they keep coming, then we'll keep finding places to distribute them"

To join in on the letter campaign, please visit her website.