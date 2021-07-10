Georgia woman charged with stealing $1 million in jewelry from dates

A woman accused of stealing more than a million dollars worth of jewelry during dates has turned herself in.

Atlanta police say Shirley Paul Reyes Azambuya stole jewelry during a date and hotel rendevous in June.

Investigators believe they'll be able to show in court a pattern of past incidents. with all of the victims being men around the age of just 23.

A Fulton County judge poured over a fairly extensive arrest record of Azambuya on Friday. Police claim she takes advantage of men she meets for a one-night encounter that turns into a lucrative theft.

"The alleged theft on that one, your honor, was assorted jewelry, gold and diamond chains, bracelets and pendants, and also a watch valued at over a million dollars," police investigators told the judge Friday.

Police believe this woman made off with about $1 million in jewelry, stolen from a man who took her on a date. (Photo courtesy of APD)

On one recent date, say Azambuya met her victim at a Buckhead establishment and dined with her, eventually leaving to go to a hotel room. Security footage from the hotel caught her and her date, who had multiple flashy jewelry pieces, walking through the hotel.

"He took his jewelry off, placed it in the hotel room's safe, then he went to sleep. By the time he woke up, he advised the safe was empty and the woman that he met had left the location," APD Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said.

According to Daugherty, Azambuya had turned on the shower while her date was asleep so he thought she was in the bathroom freshening up.

And it turns out on two previous nights on the town, a couple of other men told police Azambuya took valuables from them.

Despite the fact that the crime was nonviolent, the Fulton judge did not go light on Azambuya, setting her bond at $160,000.

Daugherty says it's a good idea to have some advanced knowledge of the person you're spending so much time with, arguing the accused will not be the last person to allegedly take advantage of a man who has had some beverages.

