Georgia woman celebrating her 101st birthday

A Winder, Georgia woman is celebrating a major milestone Wednesday, her 101st birthday. And she's not the only one in her family who's celebrating a birthday that day.

Lola Smallwood was born on Dec. 4, 1918. Thirty-seven years later, her son, Newton Smallwood Sr., was born on the same day in 1955.

The Georgia centenarian worked at the Russell Nursing Home in her younger days. She's lived in her home in Winder for many years. It was there that she delivered her granddaughter Angie Sargent. Now Smallwood has a big family with many grandkids and great-grandkids who she loves very much.

Smallwood enjoys a bit of Bruton Snuff and also loves to collect penny rolls, her family said.

Sargent told FOX 5 that her whole family wishes Smallwood a happy 101st day. And from all of us here at FOX 5, we hope Smallwood and her son have a wonderful day!