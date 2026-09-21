Georgia woman arrested after fatal vehicle attack in front of children
CANON, Ga. - A domestic violence dispute turned fatal last Thursday evening on Cheek Drive when a driver ran over a man in front of two young children, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Canon Police Investigation
What we know:
Authorities dispatched emergency crews to Cheek Drive at 10:21 p.m. last Thursday following reports of a vehicle-related domestic dispute.
Roy Adam Gentry, of Canon, was hit by a vehicle and flown by helicopter to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he died from his injuries.
Investigators determined that 32-year-old Lisa Marie Peeples drove a vehicle toward at least two people, striking Gentry. At least two minor children witnessed the collision, deputies said.
Deputies arrested Peeples on multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle in the first degree (reckless driving), homicide by vehicle in the first degree (DUI), two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, DUI, hit and run, and reckless driving.
Franklin County Grand Jury
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the specific circumstances that led up to the confrontation on Cheek Drive. Investigators have also not disclosed the identity or condition of the second person targeted during the incident.
Legal Proceedings Pending
What's next:
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division continues to lead the investigation with assistance from multiple state and local agencies. Authorities plan to present the case and potential additional charges to the Franklin County Grand Jury during its next session.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Franklin County Sheriff Scott Andrews, who detailed the investigation in a public release, as well as the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, Franklin County EMS, Georgia State Patrol, GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Franklin County 911 dispatchers.