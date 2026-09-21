Georgia woman arrested after fatal vehicle attack in front of children

The Brief A deadly domestic violence incident involving a vehicle on Cheek Drive in Canon left a local man dead. Lisa Marie Peeples faces multiple charges, including murder after striking two people while two children were present. Investigators say additional charges are expected to be presented to a grand jury.



A domestic violence dispute turned fatal last Thursday evening on Cheek Drive when a driver ran over a man in front of two young children, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Canon Police Investigation

What we know:

Authorities dispatched emergency crews to Cheek Drive at 10:21 p.m. last Thursday following reports of a vehicle-related domestic dispute.

Roy Adam Gentry, of Canon, was hit by a vehicle and flown by helicopter to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that 32-year-old Lisa Marie Peeples drove a vehicle toward at least two people, striking Gentry. At least two minor children witnessed the collision, deputies said.

Deputies arrested Peeples on multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle in the first degree (reckless driving), homicide by vehicle in the first degree (DUI), two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, DUI, hit and run, and reckless driving.

Franklin County Grand Jury

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific circumstances that led up to the confrontation on Cheek Drive. Investigators have also not disclosed the identity or condition of the second person targeted during the incident.

Legal Proceedings Pending

What's next:

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division continues to lead the investigation with assistance from multiple state and local agencies. Authorities plan to present the case and potential additional charges to the Franklin County Grand Jury during its next session.