Georgia woman accused of murder after allegedly using pills to end pregnancy

The Brief Alexia Zantail Moore, 31, faces drug charges and a murder charge after she allegedly induced an illegal abortion. Warrants state Moore took misoprostol and oxycodone before she delivered a fetus at 22 - 24 weeks pregnant. The infant was born alive and survived for an hour before being pronounced deceased.



A 31-year-old Georgia woman is facing a murder charge after police say she took pills to induce an illegal abortion, resulting in the death of her newborn in December 2025.

Police accounts detail hospital visit

What we know:

Alexia Zantail Moore is charged with murder, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of a schedule II controlled substance by the Kingsland Police Department.

Moore has been jailed in Camden County since March 4, jail records show.

According to court records obtained by FOX 5, Moore went to the hospital on Dec. 30, 2025, where she complained of abdominal pain.

She allegedly told medical staff that she had taken about 8 misoprostol pills, which are used to induce medication abortions, and the opioid oxycodone.

Moore had taken the misoprostol the night before, warrants state.

The fetus was delivered at the hospital and survived for about an hour, records show.

An investigator wrote in the warrant that Moore told nurses, "I know my infant is suffering, because I am the one who did the abortion. I want her to die."

Police documents said medical records estimated Moore had been pregnant for 22 to 24 weeks when she delivered the fetus, which had a heartbeat and was struggling to breathe.

A blood draw revealed the fetus tested positive for oxycodone.

Medical staff told police that misoprostol would not show up on a toxicology report.

Moore allegedly admitted to police that she obtained the misoprostol through the website "Access Aid" and had gotten the oxycodone from a family member.

Moore also said she did not know how far along in her pregnancy she was, but believed she was still in the 14-week timeframe.

The investigator who applied for the murder arrest warrant said they did so because Moore, "unlawfully and with malice aforethought, caused the death of baby girl Moore, a human being who was born alive and survived for one hour. Under Georgia law, the victim became a person at the moment of live birth," according to the warrant.

Georgia abortion restrictions

Big picture view:

Georgia law bans abortions after embryonic cardiac activity can be detected, which typically happens around six weeks of gestation.

The law defines the fetus as a person once cardiac activity is detected.

Camden County Coroner M. Wayne Peeples told the Associated Press that he has not ruled the death a homicide, finding the cause and manner to be undetermined.

The drugs misoprostol and mifepristone together are approved for terminating pregnancies during the first 10 weeks of gestation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Misoprostol can also be used alone if mifepristone is not available. It’s also used off-label for abortion in the second trimester.

What's next:

District Attorney Keith Higgins of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit will decide whether Moore can be prosecuted for murder, although he must first obtain a grand jury indictment.

Moore’s attorney has filed legal motions seeking a bond and a speedy trial, according to court records.

The Associated Press said it has confirmed that a Georgia Public Defender is representing Moore.