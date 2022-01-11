Georgia wins National Championship: How are fans celebrating?

Georgia Football’s 33-18 victory over Alabama to clinch the first National Championship in 41 years certainly deserves to be celebrated.

Fans flooded the streets of downtown Athens early Tuesday morning following the Bulldogs' historic victory.

Students on campus also took turns ringing the chapel bell.

This as Coach Kirby Smart and his team celebrated on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart raises the National Championship Trophy during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapol Expand

The Bulldogs are set to fly back to Athens on Tuesday and are expected to receive a hero’s welcome.

Georgia Director of Athletics said plans for a parade are in the works. It likely will be held Saturday afternoon and will wind through Downtown Athens and end at Sanford Stadium.

The exact details are still being worked out.

