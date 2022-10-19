Georgia WIC benefits go digital with new, loadable card

article

The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health just rolled out what they hope will make Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) benefits more easily accessible. In a new electronic system, shoppers will be able to swipe a loadable e-WIC card at the grocery store, and ditch those paper vouchers after Oct. 23.

They said it's like a debit card. The new cards, which will be distributed at the recipient's next appointment, can be used at all WIC-approved locations to purchase any food on the approved list.

GEORGIA TO TRANSITION TO DEBIT CARDS FOR WIC BENEFITS

Thousands of income-eligible families throughout the state use WIC benefits and will be affected by this change.

DeKalb County announced they would begin issuing the new eWIC cards on Oct. 11.

You can find out more information on the eWIC card and resources by calling 404-612-3942 or visiting the official website.