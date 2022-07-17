Georgia to transition to debit cards for WIC benefits

A Georgia Department of Public Health district is piloting debit cards that could become the norm for mothers using WIC benefits across the state.

The Coastal Health District said the state health department selected the district to test eWIC. Previously known as Women, Infant, and Children, eWIC is an electronic system for distributing food benefits through the program. It funds food for low-income women during and after pregnancy, as well as mothers of children 5 years old and younger.

WIC participants previously used paper vouchers to purchase groceries. The new system uses a debit card to buy approved foods.

Georgia is transitioning from the traditional paper vouchers after a 2020 mandate from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Coastal District plans to issue cards in phases and the paper vouchers are still valid until program participants receive an eWIC card.

Beneficiaries are expected to have cards by the end of October and can check their balances online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.